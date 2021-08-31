Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 79,124 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,124 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 111,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. 34,431,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,146,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.