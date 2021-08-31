Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Elastic worth $60,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. raised their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.55. 752,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,949. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.50. Elastic has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

