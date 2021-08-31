Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,894 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $58,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.46. 2,916,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,916. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average of $229.99. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

