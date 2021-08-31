Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,466 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $120,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,354 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 579,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,283 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,226,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.39. 5,291,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.