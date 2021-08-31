Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $57,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

