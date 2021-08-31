Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,297 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.5% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $93,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,281,000 after buying an additional 554,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after buying an additional 412,313 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.91. 1,956,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.03. The firm has a market cap of $160.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.