Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Prologis worth $87,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 54.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 984,781 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 49.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,732,000 after acquiring an additional 786,285 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,150,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,809. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $135.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

