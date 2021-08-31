Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,635 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $60,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $554.95. 1,287,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.32. The company has a market cap of $218.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

