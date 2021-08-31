Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $55,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,159. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.