Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,112 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $62,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 74,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $13.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $673.76. The company had a trading volume of 544,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $667.45 and a 200 day moving average of $578.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

