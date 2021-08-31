Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,572 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.99. 6,796,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009,450. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

