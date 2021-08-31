noob.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $47,378.64 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One noob.finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00004609 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, noob.finance has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. noob.finance has a market cap of $47,378.64 and $1,408.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get noob.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00067151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00133234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00162705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.73 or 0.07194481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,073.51 or 1.00176364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.04 or 0.00878979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

noob.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.