Nordex’s (NRDXF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordex has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NRDXF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 983. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. Nordex has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

