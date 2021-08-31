Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $345.30 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 757,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

