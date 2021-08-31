Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its target price cut by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 121.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $342.27 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

