Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at DA Davidson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,429. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $239.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.17 and a 200 day moving average of $212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,024,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,959,000 after buying an additional 113,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,024,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,959,000 after buying an additional 113,574 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

