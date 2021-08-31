Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$7.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.75-7.95 EPS.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.21. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $239.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

