Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF)

Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.

