Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

