Northland Securities Boosts Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target to $161.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.75. 41,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,351. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.31.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,476 shares of company stock worth $1,501,688. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,340,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

