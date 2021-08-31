Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NOVT opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. Novanta has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $153.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

