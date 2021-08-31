Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta stock opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $153.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.