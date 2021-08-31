Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.71 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.22. The stock had a trading volume of 101,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.58 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $154.31.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.