Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

