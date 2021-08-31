Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.23. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.