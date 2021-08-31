NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the July 29th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NSSXF opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

