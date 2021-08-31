NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 982,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,629,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.72.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.