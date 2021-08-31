Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0028 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $20.04 million and $2.11 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

