Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Shares Down 3%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) shares traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $117.35 and last traded at $117.41. 16,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,311,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.04.

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Nucor by 11.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 158.8% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 57,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

