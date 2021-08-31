Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 4.8%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $31.82. 3,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 261,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $739,633. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 244,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 29,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 128,742.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

