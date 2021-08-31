Nuvalent Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 7th (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent’s (NASDAQ:NUVL) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Nuvalent had issued 9,150,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $155,550,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Nuvalent’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

