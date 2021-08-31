Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth $56,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 804.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

