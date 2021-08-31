Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.68. 1,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

