Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the July 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

JTD opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $334,000.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

