NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

NVEE opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,421. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

