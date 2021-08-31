nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,287,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 7.92% of nVent Electric worth $415,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,706,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,041,000 after acquiring an additional 151,588 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after acquiring an additional 473,687 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 413,857 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVT stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

