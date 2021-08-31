NVIDIA (NVDA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA):

8/24/2021 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

8/20/2021 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/19/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $180.00 to $220.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $180.00 to $220.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $238.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $172.50 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $185.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/19/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $214.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $187.50 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $184.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $175.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $231.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $192.00 to $227.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $192.00 to $227.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $193.75 to $237.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $226.88 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $565.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $303,294.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,940 shares of company stock valued at $90,559,485 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

