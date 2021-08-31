NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Trading Down 6.5% on Insider Selling

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) dropped 6.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $212.59 and last traded at $212.84. Approximately 37,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,073,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.64.

Specifically, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day moving average is $199.67. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $217,011,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

