Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Up to $29.76

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.76, but opened at $31.97. Nyxoah shares last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

NYXH has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

About Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

