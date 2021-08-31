Oakview Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 9.1% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.30 and a 200 day moving average of $360.71. The stock has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $207.77 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

