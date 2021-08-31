Oakview Capital Management L.P. Buys 36,346 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin makes up 5.2% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P. owned 1.02% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALEX. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,856,000 after acquiring an additional 961,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 369,668 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,840,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ALEX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. 1,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

