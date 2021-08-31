Oakview Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,093 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 6.4% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,242,000 after purchasing an additional 188,446 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 38.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.58. 7,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.42 and its 200 day moving average is $186.24. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $201.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

