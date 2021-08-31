Oakview Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Orthofix Medical comprises about 4.7% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Orthofix Medical worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,051. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.54 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

