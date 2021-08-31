Oakview Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 7.6% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,031. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $184.86. 28,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,072. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

