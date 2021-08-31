Oakview Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Corteva makes up about 8.8% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Corteva worth $23,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 93,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

