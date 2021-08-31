Oasis Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.00 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $153.96 million and approximately $28.00 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

