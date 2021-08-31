Obee Network (OBEE) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $183,318.59 and $9,624.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Obee Network has traded up 104.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00133501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00161612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.42 or 0.07313008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,844.28 or 0.99804986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.95 or 0.00830807 BTC.

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

