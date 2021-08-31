Observer (OBSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.67 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Observer has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

