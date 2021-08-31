Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,662 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Occidental Petroleum worth $23,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.
Occidental Petroleum Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
