Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,662 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Occidental Petroleum worth $23,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

