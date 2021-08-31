Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) were up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 27,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 30,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $73.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the period. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

